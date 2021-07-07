STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Back to the future

Trisha Das’ new book brings back the Pandavas as they visit Draupadi, Amba and Kunti, who have settled into modern day Kalyug in New Delhi

Published: 07th July 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Author Trisha Das is back with a sequel to her Ms Draupadi Kuru. The Misters Kuru : A Return to Mahabharata follows Draupadi, Amba and Kunti, who are well settled into their modern day Kalyug in New Delhi. This time, the Pandavas brothers drop into their world from the heavens. What follows is laughter, tears and new battles fought as the men find their place in the modern world. Edited excerpts from an interview:

What made you  continue the story of Mahabharata?
As a modern Indian woman, I didn’t see myself in stories from my own culture. Sita thrust into a fire and then abandoned by Ram, Draupadi sold off and stripped in court – it didn’t feel fair that the women who spoke up were penalised. I thought about how it would be different if the same women were to inhabit a modern world. It eventually led to thinking about the men too and the idea for the Kuru books was born.
 

Through Yudhishtra’s experience in Delhi, you take jibes at the country’s political and social situation. Did you fear backlash? 
I wanted there to be a political and social subtext because (a) humour is a great way to make a less-than-welcome-but-completely-noteworthy point and (b) because you can’t separate the Pandavas from the political. They spent their lives in political spaces, especially Yudhishtra, who was an emperor with his own kingdom, vassal kingdoms as well as allies and enemies. So, taking him into the workings of the modern political system seemed like a natural fit. I think it’s obvious in the books that I’m coming from a place of love for the Mahabharata and these characters. 
 
Everybody knows Mahabharatha stories. So, did you worry about how they would be received?
Ms Draupadi Kuru took me five years to write and there was a lot of second-guessing. I had to make sure I knew my stuff and prepare to be questioned. Also, whereas there were many books written about Draupadi, Ms Draupadi Kuru was the first that was a comedy and featured her in situations outside the Mahabharata. I did feel the pressure. Luckily, people received the book well. 
 
Did you have trouble choosing the events from the epic for your books, and was it difficult to decide how you would treat them? 
The references to events from the epic happened organically, in relation to what the characters were experiencing. The events were used to give the reader a clearer picture of what motivated the actions of the characters. Each character had an arc, the starting point of which was decided by their experiences in the epic, so I did have to refer to it to provide context. Yudhishtra at the beginning of the book wouldn’t question his understanding of dharma but, by the end, he might. That is part of his arc. 
 
Many would baulk at the idea of poking fun at the Pandavas. What would you say to them?
I’d say we need laughter now more than ever. I’d say I love our mythology as much as they do. I’d ask them to keep an open mind and if they couldn’t, then the Kuru books obviously aren’t for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp