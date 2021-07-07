STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru's exclusive canine park has gone to the dogs, lament animal lovers

“It has now become a drunkards' den. And despite a public toilet nearby, some people enter the park to relieve themselves,” said Domlur Dog Park Club founder Dr Hemant Agarwal

Present state of dog park in Bengaluru. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dog lovers in Domlur and surrounding areas had converted a stinking, garbage dump yard near the post office on Old Airport Road into a haven for dogs by digging deep into their pockets and putting in much physical labour. However, the BBMP entered the fray with the promise of a major upgradation but instead all the good work has been undone. Tetra paks of alcohol and a few bottles bought from the bars around are strewn here, garbage dumped and strangers use it as a urinal now.

Localites are apprehensive that covert attempts are underway to convert the dog park into something else.

Dr Hemant Agrawal, a pediatrician and Domlur Dog Park Club founder, recalls the initial days of removing glass pieces from the plot along with animal rights activist V K Ilango to ensure safety of canines. Tracing the ups and downs the park went through, he said, “We first created a dog park in an empty plot near the CPWD department in Domlur in August 2017. The then Domlur ward corporator Lakshminarayan Gundanna, who was very supportive, asked us to shift to this present location and we did it by mid-2018.”

Running to 250x35 feet, this park was completely cleared of all waste by club members and became a haven for dogs in Domlur and surrounding areas. “It was open 24x7 daily. We had a play area and arrangements for poop disposal among other amenities,” he said. By August 2019, the BBMP closed it down with the promise of upgrading it, he added.  

"With nothing done by the corporation, dog owners insisted on opening it up and did so on November 1, 2020, by pooling in funds among themselves. Ugly Indians, a volunteer group, helped us a lot. A week after the launch, BBMP closed it again by removing the amenties installed, saying they would upgrade it,” he said. “It has now become a drunkards' den. And despite a public toilet nearby, some people enter the park to relieve themselves,” the club founder lamented.

Among the dog owners who sorely miss the park is Vijay Anand, a business consultant and proud owner of three dogs Kylie, Bob and Shania. “There is not much space for dogs in apartments or near houses in the city. The trio loved this place and used to run around and play a lot here.” It also served as a venue for events featuring dogs.

Ravindra, Executive Engineer (Projects-East), BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “We need to get an official order from the horticulture department to convert it into a dog park. Until that is done, we will not be able to make it one.” Padmaraj Khot, Assistant Engineer of the same unit, said, “We have done fencing of the park. We are in the process of installing benches for senior citizens and readying the pathway."

