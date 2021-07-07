Rs 223 crore for development of Kempegowda sites: BSY

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “To promote tourism, the state government will take up a Rs 223 crore project to develop 46 Kempegowda heritage sites in three circuits,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Tuesday. Speaking at the Kempegpwda Development Authority meeting, the CM said a blueprint has been prepared for developing the heritage sites in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramnagara, Chikkaballapura and Tumakuru districts. Magadi circuit will be developed at the cost of Rs 132 crore, Bengaluru Circuit and Nandi Circuits will be developed at the cost of Rs 47 crore and Rs 44 crore respectively.

During the meeting, the officials informed the CM that the Rs 64 crore project to install the Kempegowda statue at Bengaluru International Airport is underway. The process of land acquisition for a Rs 32 crore project to develop the tomb of Kempegowda at Kempapura village in Ramanagara district is in the final stage, the statement said. The CM directed the officials to rehabilitate 46 families, whose lands will be acquired.