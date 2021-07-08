STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

All about pregnancy and vaccination

Inoculation has now been approved for pregnant women, so here’s everything you need to know about
getting the jab if you are expecting 

Published: 08th July 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Pregnant Woman

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Dr Deepthi Ashwin
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pregnancy does not increase the risk of Covid infection but the infection in pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and could also affect the foetus. Experts are of the view that the benefits of vaccination to pregnant women outweigh its potential risks.

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has approved vaccination of pregnant women with the condition that they have to be informed about the risks of exposure to Covid along with the risks and benefits of vaccination. Symptomatic pregnant women appear to have an increased risk of severe disease and death. Pre gnant women with underlying medical conditions like high BP, diabetes, have a history of clotting in the limbs, obesity, age over 35 years, organ transplant recipients, chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma or congenital or acquired heart diseases are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Covid infection in pregnancy in some cases may increase the possibility of premature delivery and in rare cases may have an intrauterine death. In case a pregnant woman has been infected, then she should be vaccinated soon after delivery. In India, at present three vaccines have received approval for restricted use in emergency situation. They are Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. Vaccines may have side effects which are normally mild.

After vaccination, there may be a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feeling unwell for one to three days. The long term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child is not yet established. Very rarely pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting vaccination which may require immediate attention.

They are shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain or swelling in the limbs, arm or calf, small hemorrhages or bruising of the skin beyond the injection site, weakness/ paralysis of limbs or any particular side of the body, seizures with or without vomiting, severe or persisting headaches with or without vomiting, persistent vomiting without any obvious cause, blurred vision/pain in the eyes or any other symptom which causes concern. If any of these symptoms develop then they should visit the hospital immediately.

Vaccination is contraindicated if you have developed an allergic reaction to the previous dose of vaccine or temporarily contraindicated with a diagnosed or active Covid infection or if the infection was treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. Even after vaccination, they should wear a doubl e mask, practice frequent handwashing and maintain physical distance and avoid going to crowded places.

All pregnant women need to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or onsite at the vaccination centre. The process for registration remains the same as of general population and as per the latest guidance provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(The author is the senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp