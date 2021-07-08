All about pregnancy and vaccination

Dr Deepthi Ashwin By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pregnancy does not increase the risk of Covid infection but the infection in pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and could also affect the foetus. Experts are of the view that the benefits of vaccination to pregnant women outweigh its potential risks.

The Ministry of Health and Family welfare has approved vaccination of pregnant women with the condition that they have to be informed about the risks of exposure to Covid along with the risks and benefits of vaccination. Symptomatic pregnant women appear to have an increased risk of severe disease and death. Pre gnant women with underlying medical conditions like high BP, diabetes, have a history of clotting in the limbs, obesity, age over 35 years, organ transplant recipients, chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, asthma or congenital or acquired heart diseases are at a higher risk of severe illness.

Covid infection in pregnancy in some cases may increase the possibility of premature delivery and in rare cases may have an intrauterine death. In case a pregnant woman has been infected, then she should be vaccinated soon after delivery. In India, at present three vaccines have received approval for restricted use in emergency situation. They are Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. Vaccines may have side effects which are normally mild.

After vaccination, there may be a mild fever, pain at the injection site or feeling unwell for one to three days. The long term adverse effects and safety of the vaccine for foetus and child is not yet established. Very rarely pregnant women may experience some of the following symptoms within 20 days after getting vaccination which may require immediate attention.

They are shortness of breath, chest pain, persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting, pain or swelling in the limbs, arm or calf, small hemorrhages or bruising of the skin beyond the injection site, weakness/ paralysis of limbs or any particular side of the body, seizures with or without vomiting, severe or persisting headaches with or without vomiting, persistent vomiting without any obvious cause, blurred vision/pain in the eyes or any other symptom which causes concern. If any of these symptoms develop then they should visit the hospital immediately.

Vaccination is contraindicated if you have developed an allergic reaction to the previous dose of vaccine or temporarily contraindicated with a diagnosed or active Covid infection or if the infection was treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. Even after vaccination, they should wear a doubl e mask, practice frequent handwashing and maintain physical distance and avoid going to crowded places.

All pregnant women need to register themselves on the CoWIN portal or onsite at the vaccination centre. The process for registration remains the same as of general population and as per the latest guidance provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(The author is the senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital, Richmond Road)