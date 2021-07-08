STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Govt schoolboys from Bengaluru to be involved in launching satellite for 75th Independence Day in 2022

In a note to media persons, the Deputy CM said that the launch of 75 satellites which the students are involved in will be part of the 75th independence day celebrations.

Published: 08th July 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Satellite communication

For representational purposes

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana on Thursday said that students of the government boys high school, Malleshwaram will be part of the satellite launch programme in 2022.

He said that the school will be the first government high school in India to launch a satellite.

In a note to media persons, the Deputy CM said that the launch of 75 satellites which the students are involved in will be part of the 75th independence day celebrations.

The designing and making of the satellite will be at the school level he said, adding that the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO will be taken for the same.

Students of a few other government schools will also be involved, he added.

In recent days, Narayana said that the enrolment in some government schools has seen an increase. and suggested that more than the numbers, the quality of teaching and learning was important.

Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education, he added.

As the state is set for the new academic year, and reopening of offline classes , Narayana said that the vaccination drive for students was underway in higher education institutes, and 65 percent of students in government and aided institutes have been vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru school boys satellite launch Malleshwaram
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp