Govt schoolboys from Bengaluru to be involved in launching satellite for 75th Independence Day in 2022

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana on Thursday said that students of the government boys high school, Malleshwaram will be part of the satellite launch programme in 2022.

He said that the school will be the first government high school in India to launch a satellite.

In a note to media persons, the Deputy CM said that the launch of 75 satellites which the students are involved in will be part of the 75th independence day celebrations.

The designing and making of the satellite will be at the school level he said, adding that the help of the Indian Technological Congress Association and ISRO will be taken for the same.

Students of a few other government schools will also be involved, he added.

In recent days, Narayana said that the enrolment in some government schools has seen an increase. and suggested that more than the numbers, the quality of teaching and learning was important.

Government educational institutions should compete with private institutions in terms of providing quality education, he added.

As the state is set for the new academic year, and reopening of offline classes , Narayana said that the vaccination drive for students was underway in higher education institutes, and 65 percent of students in government and aided institutes have been vaccinated.