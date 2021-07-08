Left students decry four-year degree course

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Left students’ organisations are unanimously opposed to the government’s move to start four-year degree courses, on the premise that it corporatises education by giving certificates as per a student’s ability to stay in the system.

They said the four-year degree was a means to bring in foreign revenue, as such a degree suits students from outside India. For marginalised Indians, it would be a way for the government to legitimise dropouts. They believe the exit option would cause a rift between the haves and have-nots, where the former would be able to complete a four-year course, and the latter’s exit would be validated as a certificate course.

“The whole purpose of education is to disburse knowledge, not just to get employment. However, the rosy picture being drawn about the exit option for students at various stages, just disguises education as a commodity, by giving certificates at each stage,” said Sitara H M, member of All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) state secretariat.Kishan, All India Students Association (AISA) state convener, said there is a clear indication in the NEP policy document about the move towards privatisation of education, as the state concedes its inability to support the sector.

Sarovar Benkikere, Karnataka Vidyarthi Sanghatane (KVS) state convener, said that although NEP recommends 6 per cent expenditure on Education, which has been a pending demand and should be prioritised, the four-year degree programme is being pushed. “It’s laughable that a report has been sought from the committee in just 10 days, for the way the four-year courses will be implemented,” he added.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) secretary of state Vasudev Reddy said the four-year degree course only benefits private colleges that can loot parents and students in the name of donation and hike in fees, with each year having an exit option. The four-year model was considered a failure in western countries but is being implemented here. The government, which failed to employ the vast number of MA, MPhil and PhD students, is trying to push unemployment statistics by a year,” he said.

Ramesh Naik, All India Students’ Federation (AISF) secretary, said that due to the pandemic, students are already finding it difficult to complete the three-year course, a four-year course would be impossible in these financial conditions.Student factions are ready to intensify protests, with Karnataka set to become the first state to implement the policy.