PHCs to be in focus for Covid management during third wave

The officer and two doctors from his team are visiting each PHC to assess details of staff, if any training is required and how they need to be empowered.

A health worker collects swab samples at the BMTC Terminal  in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

BENGALURU: To handle cases better in the even of a third wave of Covid-19, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now planning to have a bottom-up approach. The BBMP is keen on decentralising the Covid-19 management to the grassroot level at the primary health centres (PHCs). And the first step in this direction is to study each of them and strengthen them. 

Palike Special Commissioner (health) D Randeep told The New Indian Express that they are working towards having a PHC-driven approach. But first there is a need to strengthen and assess each of them, and the exercise has started, he said. The officer and two doctors from his team are visiting each PHC to assess details of staff, if any training is required and how they need to be empowered.

Randeep said a discussion on this will also be held with the BBMP Covid-19 expert committee and, after their nod, the exercise of decentralising the whole process from the zonal level to the PHC level will be start. The target is to strengthen every PHC by July-end and be prepared ahead of the third wave, he said. Explaining the process, another BBMP health official said handling 20,000 cases is better when it is divided among 198 wards, instead of being managed from the head office or from the eight zonal offices.

“It is a calculated risk which we are willing to take and, if it does not click, then it can be easily reversed and the zonal head offices can take control again, because the existing structure will not be dismantled. The need for this arose when it was found that Covid-19 cases assessed at the PHC level were different from those at the zonal and head office level. It was also seen that while in some areas, people were more confident at the PHC, in other areas, the PHC was totally aloof from what was happening. But for immediate medical attention in case of Covid, the first place where citizens and even private hospitals would turn too was PHC for verification,” the official said. 

