STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Rashes to Vitamin D deficiency, lockdown hits children hard

A considerable number of cases are those with urticaria, that present red hives due to skin rash.  

Published: 08th July 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus lockdown

(File Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, forcing children to stay indoors, have not just deprived them of proper ventilation and adequate Vitamin D due to lack of exposure to sunlight, but also exposed them to indoor dust, causing skin allergies. Doctors in Bengaluru are seeing an increase in the number of paediatric cases (5-10 age group) coming to them with these problems. They noticed a 20 per cent increase in cases of skin allergies in children over the past two months. A considerable number of cases are those with urticaria, that present red hives due to skin rash.  

Dr Harish Kumar, consultant, paediatrics & paediatric intensive care, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Sunlight has to fall on the skin directly, and this was not happening during the lockdown. The skin needs to sweat, which makes it healthy. Physical wellbeing is directly related to immunity which has gone down drastically, and we are seeing immunological disorders in children and they are catching infections.” Dr Kumar added that many adolescents have been coming to hospital with blood pressure issues and fatty liver problems -- ailments that are common among the elderly. “Every aspect of a child has been affected — emotional, physical, immunological and general wellbeing,” he added.

Dr Merriyet MB, consultant paediatrician, Prakriya Hospitals, Tumakuru Road, said many girls in their teens were reporting Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) — a condition in which ovaries release immature or partially-mature eggs, eventually turning into cysts. Also, complaints of persistent headaches and migraine were also being reported among teenagers. “Outdoor activity is an integral part of a child’s growth. Kids under five years of age require at least three hours of moderate physical activity each day, and those above five require at least an hour, which is difficult during lockdown. In the long run, this can affect the child’s growth, emotional behaviour and resilience,” Dr Merriyet added.

Dr Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Head, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, Fortis Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, said the situation is such that even children who earlier could not gain weight are now being brought in by their parents with complaints of being overweight. “Many children are now complaining of joint pain due to this. Vitamin D deficiency is seen in many.   We are not seeing respiratory infections now, but other problems,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children lockdown
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The researchers found that the Epsilon mutations were responsible for rearrangements in critical areas of the spike glycoprotein. (Representational image)
Mutations help Epsilon coronavirus variant evade vaccine immunity: Study
Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the Health portfolio in Modi's new expanded Cabinet(Photo | EPS/ G satyanarayana)
Cabinet Reshuffle: All you need to know about India's new Health Minister - Mansukh Mandaviya
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp