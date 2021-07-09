College lecturers told to return to work

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to prepare for colleges to reopen for offline classes, lecturers from aided and government college have now been asked to return to work. A top official from the department confirmed this and a department circular was also sent to lecturers regarding this.

The higher education department has quoted 100 per cent capacity in workspaces for government offices, and asked all teaching and non-teaching staff of government and private aided degree colleges to compulsorily attend college work. College lecturers, however hoped that physically challenged and those pregnant are given exemptions, President of Karnataka Government College Teachers Association (KGCTA) T M Manjunath told TNIE. This exemption was not explicitly stated in the department’s circular, he added.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan had earlier set July 7 as a tentative deadline for students to be vaccinated and a leeway of a few more days to universities to ensure the same. In a statement on Thursday, he said that the date to start degree colleges has not yet been decided at the governmental level. Right now, he said the government is focused on vaccination of students above the age of 18 years.

“The reopening dates will be announced after consultation with all stakeholders,” he said, adding that 65 per cent of students have been vaccinated till now.Meanwhile Pradeep P, Commissioner of Department of Collegiate Education said that announcements about reopening of colleges are expected in the coming week.