Karnataka to spend Rs 1,500 crore for rejuvenation of Vrishabhavati valley

BENGALURU: A total of Rs 15,00 crore will be spent on desilting and cleaning up Vrishabhavathi valley over a period of five years, Environment and Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara said on Thursday. After visiting the valley at various sites, including Gali Anjaneyaswamy Temple and Byramangala lake in Bidadi, with KSPCB, Irrigation Department, BWSSB and BBMP officials, Yogeeshwara said, at present the sewage treatment plant (STP) is of two levels and the water which goes downstream towards Byramanagala Lake is not fit for agriculture purpose.

Hence, a third level of treatment should also be set up. He said it has been decided to set up a 1,500 MLD STP using scientific methods so that the treated water can be used for many purposes, including agriculture. He told the ministers that if Rs 1,500 crore is utilised well and the STPs are set up in a proper scientific manner then the treated water can also be used for drinking purposes. He directed the officials to present a detailed report of the plan ahead, in the meeting next week.

The minister told the media that there was also a proposal to construct a STP in 600 acres land in Bangalore University campus, but the management was opposing it. “The STP water should be cleaned in such a way that it be used by apartment and residential complexes for other purposes too,” he said.

Yogeeshwara said 3,304 industries are located along the valley, of which, 1,396 have so far found to be releasing effluents directly into the valley. “A Rs 250-crore Byramanagala lake rejuvenation project is also being taken up,” the minster added.