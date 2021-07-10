STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yelahanka power plant to begin operations from Nov

A plant official said the generation on the first day and the subsequent days will depend on the availability in the grid.

File picture of a fire being doused at the Yelahanka power plant | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yelahanka combined cycle gas power plant of Karnataka Power Supply Corporation (KPCL) — that witnessed a fire accident in October last year — is likely to commence operations from November this year. KPCL Managing Director V Ponnuraj, after visiting the site on Friday, told TNIE that there was a delay in operations due to the accident.  

“BHEL and GE, who will be operating the plant, are working on the repairs and replacement of parts. They are also bearing the charges of repairs. He said there was no large damage to the unit and the restoration work is happening in full swing,” he said. 

The plant capacity is 370 MW, of which around 210 MW is gas-based generation and 160 MW is steam-based. A plant official said the generation on the first day and the subsequent days will depend on the availability in the grid. “Though there is no worry in gas-based generation, steam will depend upon the grid,” he added. 

However, locals have been appealing at many forums to shut the plant, especially after the incident of October 2, 2020, where 15 on-site staffers suffered injuries. They have been asking to shift the plant elsewhere as it violates environmental laws. The KPCL is also behind schedule in starting operations of the unit.

