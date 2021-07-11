STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Decked up in cards

Unlock the character stories and overcome obstacles to move on to more levels in Griftlands  

Published: 11th July 2021 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Klei Entertainment has made a name for themselves over the last decade, with a string of great games — the Shank series, Don’t Starve, Invisible Inc and Mark of the Ninja. Their latest game, Griftlands, has been getting a lot of buzz lately and it just released out of Early Access, so obviously I had to give it a try.

Griftlands is a deckbuilder, which is one of my favourite boardgame mechanisms but has seen some success when used in the videogame format — Slay the Spire, most notably, but also Roguebook among a few others. Griftlands evolves the concept in a few interesting ways, best of which is that you actually have to manage two decks of cards. You’ll use one deck for negotiation, and one for battles. This was immediately fascinating to me, as somebody who usually prefers to talk their way out of trouble in RPGs and the like, and it’s wonderfully executed in practice. There’s a different rhythm and tempo to the two halves of Griftlands, but they flow wonderfully; and indeed can flow from one to the other seamlessly.

There are three characters included in Griftlands, each with their own story/campaign to play. None of this is very long, although you probably won’t beat them on the first try. Each character brings with them a unique twist on the deckbuilding formula — Sal, for example, has a weakness for sharp things, while Rook likes to gamble every chance he gets and Smith is...well, an extremely loose cannon.

As far as the story goes, this isn’t Red Dead Redemption or anything but is still surprisingly engaging for what it is. Once you’ve finished a character’s story, you’ll unlock the next one as well as a chance to run through Brawl mode — a randomly-generated series of challenges. As you level up each character more and more, you’ll unlock additional packs of cards and difficulty levels to try. I don’t usually like to replay games without any new story or character development in this manner — something like Hades was perfect in that regard — but Griftlands is just so satisfying that Brawl has been very enjoyable thus far, as have the various daily challenges that appear.

As always, Klei has imbued the whole of Griftlands with all-pervading charm. From the lovely design to the excellent music to the nonsensical ‘language’ everybody speaks, it is simply wonderful from start to finish. Little touches such as the flavour text on the cards or the word balloons that appear during a negotiation are so incidental and unnecessary, but have clearly had so much effort put into them. This is quite clearly a labour of love.

I did mention earlier that deckbuilding is one of my favourite genres of boardgame, and so it’s hardly surprising that I love Griftlands. What was surprising to me is just how good it is on a mechanical level — how it manages to feel fresh with every character and card pack, and constantly provides new ways of chaining effects together to create wild new possibilities. It’s a delightful sandbox, and one I’m going to enjoy playing around in for a long time to come.

What’s New?

Shank
This was my first Klei game, and I was not expecting to like it as much as I did. A side-scrolling beat-em-up, Shank was just high-octane fun, as was its excellent sequel.

Invisible, Inc.
Turn-based strategy games have always held a special place in my heart, going back to Jagged Alliance 2, and Invisible Inc definitely lived up to those expectations. Sneaky and overall just brilliant, this is definitely one you should try.

Mark of the Ninja
Arguably Klei’s greatest hit to date, Mark of the Ninja is just one of the best stealth games out there as well as being one of the best side-scrolling games around. If you have any interest in either of those genres, you need to play this one.

The midyear slump is well and truly upon us, so instead of looking at new releases, let’s take a look at some of Klei’s older work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp