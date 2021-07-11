STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Glimpses of Chennai, Bengaluru landmarks on this train

The Double Decker Express running between Bengaluru and Chennai has itself become a sight to behold with iconic structures of both the cities displayed on both sides.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

The double-decker train highlights the cultural fabric of both cities | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Double Decker Express running between Bengaluru and Chennai has itself become a sight to behold with iconic structures of both the cities displayed on both sides. Operated by the Southern Railway between MGR Chennai Central and KSR, the train has been beautified by Asia’s leading paint manufacturer, Nippon Paint.

An official release from the group said, “Each of the eight compartments are wrapped with artworks spotlighting key landmarks of Chennai and Bengaluru and serve as a reminder of the rich cultural fabric of both cities.”

Chepauk Stadium, Valluvar Kottam, Thiruvalluvar statue, Auroville Dome, Mysore Palace and Lalbagh are among the unique sites displayed on the train. Mahesh Anand, President, Nippon Paint (Decorative) India said, “We are happy to partner with Southern Railways for this very special project to beautify the double decker train. The theme has come out really well and highlights the important landmarks of both cities.” The release added that passengers are delighted with the experience and many were spotted taking selfies inside and outside the compartments.

