Home-alone 26-year-old woman found murdered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in her house in Jnanajyothi Nagar in Jnanabharathi police station limits, on Saturday evening. Police said the incident came to light when the woman’s brother-in-law came to the house at around 5.30 pm and found her dead.

The deceased had deep cut injuries in her neck and the assailant had tried to make it look like a suicide, by placing the knife in her right hand.

“No valuables have been taken from the house and they are intact. It appears that a known person has murdered the woman for personal reasons,” the police added.