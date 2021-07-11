STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Houses of 2,000 rowdies raided in Bengaluru, drugs, arms seized

Over 100 CCB staff, sniffer squad search Bengaluru Central Prison

Police at the home of a rowdy-sheeter.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a massive operation on Saturday, the Bengaluru City Police raided the houses of over 2,100 rowdies, while the Bengaluru Central Prison was also searched and contraband such as ganja, knives, and mobile phones were confiscated.

The raids, which began early in the morning, were conducted division-wise. Several teams were formed at the police station-level, which raided houses of rowdy-sheeters. Across the city, the homes of 2,144 rowdies were raided and policemen looked for weapons.

As many as 1,548 rowdies were paraded and questioned about their activities. During the raids, 91 lethal weapons, about 12 kg of drugs, mobile phones, and vehicles were seized. A total of 409 cases were filed as a preventive measure under the IPC, while 48 cases under the Arms Act, 84 NDPS cases, and two cases of preparation for dacoity were booked following the raids against 561 rowdies.

Houses of notorious rowdies such as JCB Narayana, Cycle Ravi, Poison Rama, Ashoki, Yuvaraj alias Papa, Eshwar alias Jutta, Kiran Pav, Mahadevaswamy, Praveen alias Bets, Tejas alias Gowda, Tattoo Jagga, Slum Venkatesh, Mardan Khan, Riyaz, Yashwant, Kotha alias Raghu, Asif, Vishnu alias Bhoja, Bullet Raja, BTS Manja, Bairesh, Ballabbi, Ayya, Harish alias Koli Fayaz, Gajji Venkatesha, Ambarisha, Anand alias Kembara, Akshay Kumar, Dagar Raju, Waseem, Afroz, Kuppa, Kanu Kumar and others were raided and searched during the special drive.

Meanwhile, over 100 staffers of the CCB and sniffer squad searched barracks and premises of the Bengaluru Central Prison, seizing two mobile phones, four SIM cards, three pen drives, three memory cards, 26 knives, seven chillums, 200 grams of ganja, and cash Rs 7,710 from notorious inmates.

