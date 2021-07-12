STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru’s only canine park goes to the dogs

Locals are of the opinion that efforts are being made to convert the park into something else.

Garbage strewn across the canine park in Domlur | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : After spending money from their own pockets and revamping the canine park in Domlur, dog lovers are disappointed as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) led the park down to a path of decay. 

Locals are of the opinion that efforts are being made to convert the park into something else.  Dr Hemant Agrawal, pediatrician and Founder of Domlur Dog Park Club recalls the initial days, when he removed pieces of removing glass from the plot along with animal rights activist V K Ilango.

Tracing the ups and downs the park went through, he said that the park became a favourite of dog lovers in the surrounding area. “It was open 24x7. We had a play area and arrangements were also made for poop disposal among other amenities,” he said. By August 2019, BBMP closed it down with the promise of upgrading it.

“After insisting for a long time, the park was again opened on November 1, 2020. A week after the launch, BBMP closed it again by removing the amenities installed,” he added. Ravindra, Executive Engineer (Projects-East), BBMP told TNIE, “We need to get an official order from horticulture department to convert it into a dog park.”

