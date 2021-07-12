STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Contractors to seek legal action against BDA

The authority’s plans to shore up its rental revenues through these complexes in prime locations have hit a major roadblock.

Published: 12th July 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Construction activity on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

The BDA has 566 shops in seven commercial complexes. (Representational Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The contractors of the seven Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) commercial complexes, work for which has been put on hold for the last 21 months, are contemplating legal action. The authority’s plans to shore up its rental revenues through these complexes in prime locations have hit a major roadblock.

Representatives of the two firms which have bagged the contract met BDA Chairman and Yeshwanthpur MLA S R Vishwanath last week, and asked for the nod to resume construction, as they have been incurring huge losses.  “A firm (Mfar) has issued an arbitration notice against the BDA too. We will be seeking legal opinion on how to go about the issue. They can be allowed to proceed with the work only if they agree to certain modifications in the contract,” the chairman told The New Indian Express.

The BDA has 566 shops in seven commercial complexes — HSR Layout, Austin Town, Koramangala, Vijayanagar, Sadashivnagar, RT Nagar and Indiranagar. Most of them are in bad shape with minimum rentals fixed. “The move to revamp them completely on a public private partnership mode was taken up so that the authority’s annual rental income could go up from the present Rs 7 crore to Rs 38.98 crore,” said a reliable source. 

The Indiranagar complex (estimated to cost Rs 650 crore) was awarded to Maverick Holdings and Private Limited, while the other six complexes (estimated to cost Rs 300 crore) were awarded to MFar Developers. The original deadline was March 2021.

Explaining the stalemate, Vishwanath said that the BDA wants a revision in the rent to be paid by the firms. “As per the original contract, BDA was to get 30% rental from shops, while 70% would go to the private party. We want 45% rent to be handed over to BDA now.” He also added that the contract period also needs to be reduced from 60 to 30 years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA Bangalore
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp