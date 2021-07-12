STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

The deal about divorce  

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s split has stirred up an important conversation - has our attitude and acceptance towards a separation changed? 

Published: 12th July 2021 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

By Shriya Rajachandra
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  Divorces tend to be associated with intense drama or severed relations. But Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s recent announcement of parting ways after 15 years of marriage has stirred up a conversation about the stereotypes we associate with a separation. Has our attitude and acceptance towards divorce changed? Meera Ravi, psychotherapist/founder and director of a centre for counselling, Prerana, sheds light on the impact of this celebrity couple’s divorce. “It states that it is okay to get divorced. However, one must not get influenced by celebrities and decide in haste. It is better to examine your relationship, have a discussion with a therapist and then take a call,” she says.  

While urban crowds may be more forthcoming in accepting a split, the case is not the same in rural parts, believes Ravi, who says we are currently in a phase of transition. “As a society, we are meant to go through stages of development. Now, we are experiencing a shift in our culture and belief system. To eliminate the stigma or taboo of divorce will take time,” she explains.  

In their statement, the couple said, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives -- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.” 

While their separation appears to be mess-free, there’s no denying it could still have been a difficult decision. Hamsa Nataraj, HOD of the Department of Psychology at Mount Carmel College, says, “No divorce is easy, it usually is a painful process and a difficult one. They have created an image that isn’t messy. Any divorce involves not only the couple, but also the immediate family members, who go through a tough period, and we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.” And perhaps awareness too has played a role in greater acceptance. “A broken marriage is better than a bad marriage. So people are more open to moving on from a broken marriage than living in a toxic one,” adds Nataraj.  

Poornima Prasad, a psychology lecturer, brings up an essential reminder – that a divorce is not for the society to accept. “A divorce is between two people. No one can imagine the stress they must be going through. We don’t have the right to accept or reject their decision,” she says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Divorces Aamir Khan Kiran Rao
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp