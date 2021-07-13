Self-care in byte sizes

Shriya Rajachandra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Professional therapy cannot be replaced but listening to personal experiences, learning techniques to destress and understanding concepts related to mental health can qualify as a form of self-care. With so many podcasts available, you can make the best use of them to learn, grow and feel better in an inexpensive manner.

DAILY MEDITATION Mary Meckley, a certified meditation and yoga teacher, has a series of guided meditation techniques for a happier and healthier you. The podcast focuses on controlling and managing stress levels, stress triggers and emotions. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Google Podcast and YouTube.

SAVVY PSYCHOLOGIST Focusing on making the concepts of psychology easy, Savvy Psychologist will help you understand yourself, the relationships you form and the reason behind the emotions you experience. With the help research, host Jade Wu, PhD, will provide you with quick tips for better mental health. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast.

TEN PERCENT HAPPIER In this podcast, ABC news anchor Dan Harris explores the notion of happiness, sometimes with the help of guests from all walks of life. The podcast also explores topics like meditation, social anxiety, relationships, and productivity. Available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast, Ten Percent Happy will also help you learn the art of training your mind.

7 GOOD MINUTES 7 Good Minutes is a podcast that focuses on selfimprovement. With short but informative conversations about goal setting, wellness, mindfulness, happiness, and life-skill training, this podcast will lay down tips for dealing with stress, insecurity, overcoming fear, breaking bad habits and developing a positive mental attitude. The episodes are available on Spotify, Apple Podcast, and Google Podcast.

MARBLES LOST AND FOUND Intending to normalise mental health care, Marbles Lost and Found is a podcast that raises awareness about mental health. Hosts Zain Calcuttawala and Avanti Malhotra also shed light on the importance of mental health in our daily life and remind the listeners that they are not alone. This podcast is available on Apple Podcast, IVM Podcast app and Spotify.

21 & OVER WITH HOLLY RAMSAY Here is a podcast that caters to young adults who are forming their identities in society all the while suffering from self-doubt, and mental health issues. As the host, Holly Ramsay, says in this podcast, you will laugh and cry but most of all, you will learn to celebrate your growth and what the future holds! Available on Apple Podcast and iHeartRadio, 21 & Over is co-hosted by a licensed psychotherapist, Talitha Fosh.