Bengaluru turns Covid corner, sees rise in dengue, typhoid cases

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While there has been a slide in Covid cases, hospitals are seeing a spike in the number of dengue and typhoid cases in Bengaluru in the past week. If this is not taken care of, then the Covid third wave and seasonal illnesses would prove a burden on health infrastructure. With the sudden change in weather, and intermittent rain leading to water stagnation, hospitals are reporting a 20-30 per cent increase in dengue cases over the past week.

There is also a 5-10 per cent increase in typhoid cases, and doctors attribute it to the unlock process, and many people moving around. Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital, said, “Covid cases have come down so we need to start looking beyond Covid, if a patient comes to us with fever symptoms. Earlier, a patient with fever was first checked for Covid, but now we have to look at the complete fever panel tests.”

Dr Dwijendra Prasad, Senior Consultant, Prakriya Hospital, stated that a 20-30 per cent increase in cases has already been seen, compared with last year. “We saw fewer cases last year, probably because people stayed indoors due to fear of Covid. While typhoid is a food and water-borne disease, dengue is caused by the virus from the aedes aegypti mosquito. It results in body pain and high fever. For us, it is important to diagnose these diseases at the earliest and treat them because of the complications they can cause when untreated.”

Dr Brunda M S, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, pointed out that she has seen 18-20 cases of dengue and typhoid in a week. “The sudden ease in restrictions can again lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases and seasonal infections. With the third wave expected, this can burden our healthcare infrastructure. People must realise that simple precautions right now can go a long way in easing medical costs and also reduce pressure on health facilities. If people continue to follow protocols and measures, other seasonal ailments like malaria and dengue can also remain under check.” added Dr Brunda.

How to avoid dengue

Be aware of surroundings which encourage water accumulation and mosquito growth, such as pots, buckets left in the balcony, where water collects and mosquitoes can breed

Mosquitoes can also hide inside the house -- in cupboards, under sofas, beds etc, so ensure you get rid of these before they multiply

Close all doors and windows as it starts to get dark, and use mosquito repellent when going out, like to the park (particularly during early evening) or workplace, where mosquitoes tend to hide under the desk

How to avoid typhoid

Spread by food and water contamination, and as it is the rainy season, people should be careful about eating food and drinking water outside

Avoid eating out, especially roadside snacks like pani puri, and drinking from packaged water bottles

Ensure that water is boiled or heated properly before use, check that water filtration systems are in place and working

(Inputs by Dr S N Aravinda, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Aster RV Hospital)