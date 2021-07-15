Anjum Parwez appointed as BMRCL MD

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Anjum Parwez, Principal Secretary to the transport department, was posted as full-time Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Wednesday. Parwez, an electrical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi and a 1994 batch IAS officer, told TNIE, “My focus will be to continue the good work done by my predecessor.”

Parwez assumes charge at a crucial time for BMRCL. Phase-I, which was seeing an average of 5 lakh passengers has come to one-fifth of its occupancy.. Rajinder Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary to Horticulture and Sericulture department, will hold concurrent charge as transport department’s principal secretary.