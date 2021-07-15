STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Lockdown in Bengaluru to be lifted in phases, not at one go 

Talking about the preparedness for the third wave, he said that the government needs to ensure that most people are vaccinated.

Published: 15th July 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers return from London as Vande Bharat Mission at Bengaluru airport

For representational purposes (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Wednesday that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at one go and it will be eased in a phased manner. Speaking to the media, he said that the government is assessing the current Covid scenario along with experts and will soon announce Unlock-4. “We need to keep the health of people in mind and take a conscious decision,” he said.  

Talking about the preparedness for the third wave, he said that the government needs to ensure that most people are vaccinated. “The target is to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population in Bengaluru with at least one dose by July-end. So far, 1.80 lakh college students and staffers have been inoculated,” Gupta stated and added that the vaccine supply is still less. 

“Whatever doses are available, is being utilised to vaccinate the listed beneficiaries in various categories,” he said. In Bengaluru so far, 70 per cent of adult population has been administered the first dose. To cover the rest, door-to-door surveys are being conducted. Pertaining to property tax collection, Gupta said that it was moving ahead aggressively. He added that during a survey, they found that many citizens had filed taxes under incorrect names or have paid lesser returns.

Back to school
BBMP is conducting a survey in South Bengaluru, Bommanahalli and Padmanabhanagar areas to prepare a list of school dropouts, so that they can be integrated back into mainstream education. NGOs and experts can help the corporation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Lockdown Bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp