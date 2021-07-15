Lockdown in Bengaluru to be lifted in phases, not at one go 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Wednesday that there is no chance of lifting the lockdown at one go and it will be eased in a phased manner. Speaking to the media, he said that the government is assessing the current Covid scenario along with experts and will soon announce Unlock-4. “We need to keep the health of people in mind and take a conscious decision,” he said.

Talking about the preparedness for the third wave, he said that the government needs to ensure that most people are vaccinated. “The target is to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population in Bengaluru with at least one dose by July-end. So far, 1.80 lakh college students and staffers have been inoculated,” Gupta stated and added that the vaccine supply is still less.

“Whatever doses are available, is being utilised to vaccinate the listed beneficiaries in various categories,” he said. In Bengaluru so far, 70 per cent of adult population has been administered the first dose. To cover the rest, door-to-door surveys are being conducted. Pertaining to property tax collection, Gupta said that it was moving ahead aggressively. He added that during a survey, they found that many citizens had filed taxes under incorrect names or have paid lesser returns.

Back to school

BBMP is conducting a survey in South Bengaluru, Bommanahalli and Padmanabhanagar areas to prepare a list of school dropouts, so that they can be integrated back into mainstream education. NGOs and experts can help the corporation.