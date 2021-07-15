STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Of stitches and stories

A stitch in time could be a tribute for life, feels embroidery artiste Anuradha Bhaumick, whose
new series takes inspiration from literary icons    

Published: 15th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Anuradha Bhaumick’s embroidery art inspired by Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale

By Simran  Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Good book can stay with you long after you turn over its last page. And a well-crafted novel can often be a muse to many. It certainly is for Anuradha Bhaumick, an embroidery artist from Bengaluru, whose latest series is called Booked For Life. Here, the 29-year-old uses various stitches in time to make a piece of art that is inspired by the books that left an impression on her. Calling it her tribute to the authors, Bhaumick says, “My Booked For Life series came from a desire to re-read books. I was unable to read in the years before this with my 9-5 job, I used to spend whatever time I had left after work to do absolutely nothing. It’s not that people who have corporate jobs don’t read, I was just lazy.

I am making up for the lost time and getting inspired by all the books that I am choosing to revisit.” The embroidery artiste kickstarted her series with a James Baldwin piece, which was done on a 10”x10” canvas. Why did she pick this particular writer to begin with? “The first book of his I read was The Fire Next Time in 2014. In this book, Baldwin writes a letter to his nephew narrating his experiences with racism and religion during the emergence of the Civil Rights Movement in America.

During the same time, my sister had her new born son in the US, and I felt like this was universe’s way of introducing me to a guru who had the right advice for me at the right time,” says Bhaumick, who left her job as a denim designer in 2020 tobecome a full-time embroidery artiste. The next book in the series was Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Instead of one piece, this tribute was divided into four, and the canvases were sized at 5”x5”. Unravelling Bhaumick’s love for embroidery would take you back to when she was five and started learning this skill during a bout of chicken pox.

But despite the various knots life threw her way, embroidery was always there to calm her down. “I preferred if life was going at 5x speed. Without embroidery, I would be a very angry and frustrated person. It’s my therapy,” she explains. The process even ins tille d new traits in her. Patience is one of the most visible ones and is evident in the intricate details in her work. Take, for instance, the James Baldwin piece, where even the book titles have been embroidered on the spines of the novels. “My pieces take anywhere between 30 hours to 150 hours to make.

The longest I have spent on an embroidery is 150 hours and it is the James Baldwin piece,” she says. The series is an ongoing one, where she will create something inspired by a book as and when she re-reads it. Possible new additions include Marjane Satrapi, Arundhat i Roy, Jhumpa Lahiri and Haruki Murakami. The works can be viewed on her Instagram (@hooplaback. girl) and can be bought from her Etsy shop

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp