Preventing kidney cancer

Dr Baswantrao Malipatil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kidney cancer is mostly considered as a health condition of the elderly. Generally, people in the age group of 50 and above need to be cautious about this condition. Though prolonged kidney disease or kidney failure was the reason to develop kidney cancer earlier, now there is surge in cases due to our inactive lifestyle and change in eating habits. The sedentary lifestyle we follow has increased the chances of people developing obesity and high BP in their young age which increases the risk of kidney cancer.

Kidney cancer appears when the cells of one or both kidney’s turn malignant, grow faster and forms a tumour. Mostly these tumours first appear in the tiny tubes in the kidney. There are various factors which increase the risk of kidney cancer. They can be divided into two categories: Lifestyle related and general.

Lifestyle

High blood pressure: Uncontrolled blood pressure can lead to kidney cancer over a long term

Smoking: Smoking increases the risk of developing kidney cancer

Exposure to toxins: Exposure to substances like cadmium and asbestos, which are used in production factories for batteries and plastics can increase your risk of developing Kidney Cancer.

Obesity and poor nutrition: Kidney cancer has often been attributed to a high-fat diet.

General

Age: Kidney cancer is commonly prevalent in people above the age of 50, with an average diagnosed age of 60.

Gender: Kidney cancer is more common in men than in women, with a ratio of 4:1.

Dialysis: People who go through long-term dialysis for kidney diseases are more likely to develop kidney cancer.

Family history: Having a family history of kidney cancer can also be a risk factor.

(The author is the Consultant, Medical Oncology, Columbia Asia Hospital Sarjapur Road)

How to identify kidney cancer?

Though kidney cancer does not exhibit any major symptoms in its initial stages, a regular health check-up or tests for other underlying health problem may reveal the possibility of kidney cancer. Few symptoms are:

Blood in the urine

Pain in the side of the body that gets worse or won’t go away

A lump or bulge in the side or belly area

Unexplained weight loss

Fever and feeling lethargic always

If left untreated, kidney cancer can spread to other parts of your body or it can also relapse if proper care is not taken.

Preventing kidney cancer

Quit Smoking Smoking increases the chances of developing kidney cancer

Control blood pressure Uncontrolled high BP can damage, narrow, weaken, or harden the arteries around your kidneys and lead to kidney cancer

Maintain a healthy body weight Cut down on your junk food intake and exercise regularly to keep your body healthy. Consume fresh vegetables and fruits, and increase water intake