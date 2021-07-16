38 overstaying foreigners detained in Bengaluru, ecstasy pills confiscated

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A team of CCB officers on Thursday conducted a search of 65 houses, and detained 38 foreigners over allegations of overstaying their visas in the city, while also confiscating 90 ecstasy pills and 25 grams of marijuana from two Nigerians.

A senior police officer said that a team comprising six ACPs, 20 Police Inspectors, 100 Head Constables and Constables conducted the surprise checks, which began early in the morning, and continued till afternoon. The search was conducted at Banaswadi, KR Puram, Hennur, Ramamurthynagar, Sampigehalli, and Yelahanka. All the detained foreign nationals hail from African countries, with a few among them lacking valid documents. They had reportedly come to India on tourist, business and student visas.

The police are questioning all 38 persons about their purpose of stay, and if they have applied for visa renewal, apart from their activities in the city. Most of them stated that the expiry of their travel documents was not deliberate, but due to the pandemic situation. Some of them said they could not go back as flights were cancelled, sources said.