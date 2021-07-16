Covid vaccination camps will be held based on supplies

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vaccination at primary health centres (PHCs) will continue as usual, but camps will be organised depending on the supply and demand of doses, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Thursday. He told reporters that a micro-plan is prepared daily based on the supply and availability of vaccines.

Following the drop in Covid cases, the government has proposed to reduce the number of beds in hospitals and limit those at Covid Care Centres, he said. He directed Marshals to ensure that all Covid norms are followed at Kalasipalya and KR Market. “Vendors must use only the allotted spaces which are marked with yellow,” he said.