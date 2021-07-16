Minister Narayan Gowda talks tough on buildings violating norms in Jakkur Aerodrome

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to crackdown on buildings near Jakkur Aerodrome here which are found to be in violation of Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms posing a threat to flying activities.

Youth Services and Sports Minister Narayan Gowda directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials to clear buildings that violate DGCA’s height norms. “Clear buildings that violate the 45m height norm within 5-km radius of the aerodrome,” he said.

Reviewing operations of the Government Flying Training School located at Jakkur, Gowda directed the officials to conduct a drone survey to identify buildings violating the norms and submit a report within 15 days. A preliminary survey conducted by the officials had found 15 such buildings.While some buildings were constructed without obtaining No Objection Certificates, others violated the height norms after getting NOCs, read a statement from the minister’s office.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) survey had found that 11 buildings violated the norms, while a survey by the flying school had found four buildings. Meanwhile, officials have seized properties of companies that have failed to clear dues towards landing and parking charges. The officials informed Gowda that Rs 5 crore is due from companies that used the aerodrome for landing and parking and they have failed to respond to notices. The minister directed the officials to take up the issue with the heads of those firms.The flying school will restart its operations from August 20.