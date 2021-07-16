STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for child trafficking

Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Childline were instrumental in blowing the lid off the child trafficking case.

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three individuals against whom an FIR was filed by the Government Railway Police at KSR Railway Station on July 9 on charges of trafficking 8 boys from Bihar to Bengaluru, and force them into child labour, have been arrested. They allegedly brought the kids on the Danapur Express. The three, Krishna Sahani, Mohan Sahania and Jitender, were found hiding in Somlapura village, Hassan district. 

The natives of Bihar were booked under Sections 363 and 370 of IPC. Bachpan Bachao Andolan and Childline were instrumental in blowing the lid off the child trafficking case. Sumathi, representing the Andolan, has filed a second FIR on Thursday against another trafficker, Ritesh, on charges of trafficking three more children from Begusarai district.

child trafficking
