Call of nature

BENGALURU: As many are still opting for the work from home option, they are heading to natural destinations and are working en route. Some naturalists said, citizens have not yet started to explore lesser-known plans.

Unlike last year’s unlock period where people were looking for lesser-known places, this time, they are going to known places. Kumar Pushkar, managing director, Jungle Lodges and Resorts, says that even though people prefer Kabini, the rush this time is more to Bhadra.

“This is because the destination is ideal during monsoon as it has a boat and a wildlife safari. Another reason could be that the rates are comparatively lesser. Tourists are also preferring Bandipur, K Gudi, Jog Falls, and Devbagh,” he adds. The footfall in Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) increased during the weekends. According to Vanashri Vipin Singh, BBP’s executive director, during weekdays, the footfall was around 1,000-1,500, but during the weekend, especially on Sunday, there were around 3,000- 3,500 visitors.

“When compared to city tourism, there is a demand for natural destinations. A good footfall is being reported in Nandi Hills, Jog Falls and Almatti. The footfall in Kodagu is gradually rising and it would pick up in another 2-3 days,” says Vijay Sharma, managing director, Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC).

In the package tours, the demand is for Tirupati where around 160-170 tickets are being booked, Sharma adds. After assessing the increasing footfalls over the last one week, tourism officials believe that the citizens were just waiting for the lockdown to be lifted. The tourism department officials said that locals and tourists from other cities have started booking rooms in properties that belong to the tourism department.

The official is of the opinion that unlike in the past, not many from Bengaluru are travelling to longer destinations. “There is still some hesitation among people. We are now trying to win their confidence to draw tourists instead of offering new packages,” the tourism official adds.