Now, you need a coupon to enter Nandi Hills

BENGALURU: Nandi Hills is now out of bounds for visitors during the weekends. That is not all, those keen on visiting, will have to get a coupon at the parking lot, even during weekdays. Learning from past experiences, when there was unregulated rush at the hill station and Covid norms were violated, the Chikkaballapur district administration has decided to go for these measures. Also, even as bookings for guest houses and hotels on Nandi Hills will now be made online, visitors will have to register online even just to enter the hilltop.

Chikkaballapur DC, R Latha told TNIE that a software was being worked on with Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, where 50 per cent of the coupons will be given online and the remaining at the parking lot. The software will be launched soon.

She said, “Currently, people coming to park their vehicles will be given coupons at the parking lot. We do not want vehicles wandering around and we also don’t want to restrict the crowd on the hilltop.” Coupons will not apply to those staying in the guest houses and hotels. They will have to show the tickets while entering. The administration is also conducting a study at Nandi Hills to ascertain the carrying capacity and ensure that the crowd is controlled.