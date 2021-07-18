STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pets and pandemic: What are the consequences?

The pandemic has seen a rise in the number of pet owners in the city. Isolation during the lockdown led to many resorting to adopt a furry companion...

Rishika Menon with her pet

By Anika Gomez and Shriya Rajachandra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has seen a rise in the number of pet owners in the city. Isolation during the lockdown led to many resorting to adopt a furry companion. But, as the world slowly eases into normalcy, how will pets deal with their owners going back to work? Amrut Hiranya, canine trainer and behaviourist, says, “It’s your lifestyle that counts. Regardless of whether or not you go to the office, you must have the foresight to have someone to look after your pets while you’re at work or out of town is important.”

While speaking about the adoption of pets, specifically dogs, during the pandemic, Hiranya says, “If I adopt a beagle during the pandemic, showering it with love and spending time with him but when I go to work, who is going to play and exercise him for four hours?” Further, Hiranya stresses the need for pet parents to consult canine experts, or avail resources online to understand the correlation between lifestyle changes during the pandemic and dogs’ behaviours.

“Finding the right pet is crucial and one should not go by what is financially suitable. It is not only important to know your mental and physical requirements but also of the dog,” he says, suggesting adoption of Inde dogs for those who have busy schedules.”You’ll only have to feed and vaccinate them. When you go to work, they’ll stay on the street because they’re accustomed to it. You can play with them when you get the time and bathe them once a week.”

To avoid the separation anxiety of his dog, Tejas Venugopal, a student, and his family, have confined their pet in an area by giving him toys so that he gets used to staying alone.  Interestingly, the family also rewards their pet dog for staying at one place without making a fuss. Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based Rishika Menon, noticed that her dog, Simba, was extremely happy during the pandemic especially when the family was affected byCovid-19. “Simba has been our pillar of support.  He hasn’t left my dad’s side, who is still recovering,” she says. While normal activities have resumed,Menon and her family are planning to phase out their activities so that Simba gets accustomed to staying alone for at least a few hours.

TAGS
pets pet dogs dogs COVID-19 Coronavirus
