Alert cops avert contract killing in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Madanayakanahalli police arrested a gang of four men on Friday night, who were later found to be in lying wait to carry out a contract killing.

It has been learnt that Roopa (28), a private firm employee, had an affair with the firm’s owner, Kalpkumar Jain (26), and they both allegedly hatched a plot to have her husband, Girish, killed. They had allegedly given Rs 9 lakh as supari to the four suspects, but police found them moving around suspiciously, and caught them before they could execute the plan. The arrested have been identified as Muniraju (24), Shashi Kumar (30), Prabu Shankar (28) and Kiran (38). Roopa and Jain have nabbed, and have been sent to judicial custody.