Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Covid cases have dropped in the city, the number of micro-containment zones has increased.

The city had 44 micro-containment zones on July 1, which increased to 60 by July 18.

The highest number of active micro-containment zones is in Bommanahalli, followed by Mahadevapura.

Since the second wave began, 613 micro-containment zones were declared and of them, 555 were deactivated.



“We have been actively following containment strategies so that the infection doesn’t spread. The cases are not yet peaking, so there is nothing to worry about for now. Many are catching the infection after returning from other states,” said a Bommanahalli zonal officer.

Meanwhile, the zone with the highest number of positive cases is Bommanahalli (712), followed by Mahadevapura (664), East Zone (547), South Zone (430), RR Nagar (417), Yelahanka (397) and West Zone (347).

“As we are doing more tests, we are finding more positive cases. Migrants and construction labourers are testing positive as they are working outdoors,” said the Bommanahalli zonal officer.

Bommanahalli zone has carried out the highest number of tests, at 1,20,853, followed by Mahadevapura with 99,492, West Zone did 90,059 tests, East Zone 85,969 tests, South Zone with 77,303, Yelahanka with 59,195 tests and Dasarahalli with 21,046 tests.

Area-wise micro-containment zones: