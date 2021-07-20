Higher student turnout for SSLC exam this year: Suresh Kumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In comparison to last year, more students turned up for the SSLC examination this year, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Monday. He visited examination centres in the city to check the adherence to safety protocols.

“As many as 8,49,199 of the 8,52,191 students who registered for the Mathematics paper this year, attempted it (99.64%). This was higher than previous year’s attendance of 98.30 percent. At least 8,40,841 of the 8,43,976 students who registered for the Science paper appeared for the examination (99.62%), which is also higher than previous year’s attendance of 98.36 per cent. Even for social science, 8,21,823 of 8,24,689 students who registered for the examination wrote it (99.65%). This is higher than the 98.43 per cent attendance of previous year.

As many as 770 students came to write the examination from across the state border from Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Vehicles were arranged for them. There was no case of malpractice reported this year.

“In several places, local organisations and people’s representatives made provision for lunch for students. Some students who hadn’t paid examination fees were also given their hall tickets at the deputy director of public instruction and the block education office level.

Discrepancy in statistics

While Kumar had earlier said 8.7 lakh students would be writing the examination, the department statistics showed 8.52 lakh registered students for Math, 8.40 lakh for science and 8.21 lakh for social science. KSEEB director Sumangala V said that the difference in numbers were due to the repeaters in each subject.

55-YR-OLD COP HOPES TO CRACK SSLC

Kolar: Keen to clear SSLC exams to get promoted as assistant sub-inspector, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) head constable K N Manjunath (55) wrote the exam on Monday. This was his second attempt. In his first attempt, Manjunath was unable to clear a single subject. However, this time he had prepared hard with the help of his son and daughter and was hopeful of sailing through. His promotion has been stopped for not clearing SSLC exam. He is presently serving in the 3rd battalion of the KSRP. Manjunath was the senior most person to write the exam.

30 students denied hall tickets

Bengaluru: Suresh Kumar said 30 students in a school in Chikkerooru, Haveri district, were denied hall tickets despite paying the exam fees. The teachers had not paid the amount to the SSLC board. These students and three others in Bagalkot, will be allowed to write their examinations in August.

GOING THE EXTRA MILE

SSLC students Shilpa and Sanjana, who hail from an island called Kuru, in Byndoor taluk, Udupi district, covered a part of their journey to the examination centre in Navunda, by boat. Later, their teachers Manjunath Devadiga and Sunil Shetty arranged a vehicle for them to reach the examination centre.