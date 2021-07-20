Hospital launches drive to honour Covid warriors in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To acknowledge the efforts of healthcare professionals in government and private hospitals, Kauvery Hospitals on Monday flagged off Kritagnya programme, launching five vehicles that will visit each hospital and honour these Covid warriors.
Under the programme, healthcare professionals in over 300 hospitals in Bengaluru will be honoured over the next 12 days.
The vehicles were flagged off by Dr Vijayabaskaran, Chairman, Organising Committee and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, and actor Ramesh Aravind.
The 12-day programme will culminate on July 31, when awards for Best Medical Innovation during the Covid pandemic will be given away in two different categories (Clinical and Non-clinical). An independent panel of juries is being set up to decide the winners. Scholarships will also be awarded to school and college-going children of healthcare workers who have lost their lives, while graduates will be helped with job placements as per their qualification. Parallelly, a vaccination drive for the underprivileged communities will be held.
Dr Wilfred Samson, Organising Secretary, Kritagnya, and Facility Director, Kauvery Hospital, said the scholarship will be worth Rs 2 lakh per child and will be evaluated by an independent panel and will include all healthcare professionals.
"We understand that no amount of laurels would quantify the yeomen service rendered by healthcare professionals. We think that the recognition will boost the confidence of healthcare professionals and keep them inspired even as they still continue their toil to contain infections. We have taken a baby step and in the future aim to cover all Karnataka," he said
