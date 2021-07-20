RGUHS admin centre to be shifted after V-C appointment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Action towards shifting of Rajiv Gandhi Health University Administrative Centre to Ramanagara, will be taken up after the appointment of a new vice-chancellor, said DyCM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Monday. The minister was talking at a ceremony of Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) handing over a CT Scanner to Ramanagara District Hospital authorities.

TKM handed over 130 oxygen concentrators to the state government and provided Ambu bags, monitors, oximeters, glucometers, masks, sanitisers, etc to the District Health Office of Ramanagara.Meanwhile, the appointment of the interim vice chancellor at RGUHS had courted controversy as the candidate is said to be a recommendation by the DyCM himself, and the process did not involve the health minister.