Bengaluru: RPF recovers church cash lost at Yelahanka railway station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A congregation of nuns who took the Nizamuddin Express from the Yelahanka railway station to Coimbatore and misplaced their luggage containing church money in it received a surprise call on Tuesday (July 20) that their bag had been found. The bag had Rs 38,000 in cash belonging to The Pentecostal Mission on Hennur Road and other valuables worth Rs 10,000.

They had left it behind on Platform 3 of the station when boarding their train (No. 06078) on Thursday (July 15) night, said a source. "The heteresting part is that they had not even filed a missing complaint" he said..

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) team in Yelahanka had recovered it from the station on Thursday night and traced the owners of the bag. Pastor Samuel of the Mission was handed over the luggage at the RPF station at Yelahanka today.

According to D Joshua, a member of the church, the nuns did not know where and how they had misplaced the bag and had not filed a complaint too. "It was a wonderful surprise for all of us when the RPF contacted us today and informed us about the bag in their possession. We alerted the nuns who are still in Coimbatore, about it. They were extremely happy about it as they had not even lodged a complaint over the missing bag. It is sheer God’s grace that we got it," he said

Assistant Sub Inspector at Yelahanka MC Ragunath handled the case. Constables Pradeep Kumar, Rangaswamy GS and Madhav Singh and Head Constable HN Murthy had played a role in the recovery.