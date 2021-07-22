Bengaluru airport ties up with IBM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To transform the travel experience of passengers at Kempegowda International Airport, its operator, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), on Wednesday announced a ten-year partnership with global technology company IBM and Kyndryl for IT solutions.

The tie-up will help create a new ‘Airport in a Box’ platform to transform end-to-end travel experience for passengers at Bengaluru airport.

The state-of-the-art platform IBM is developing to support BIAL’s business growth will be enabled by a comprehensive set of technology and services, enabled by an open hybrid cloud approach and supported Red Hat Ansible Automation, an official release said.

Bengaluru airport, as one of the fastest-growing in the world, needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology and operations environment that can increase its agility and operational flexibility to handle future growth in passenger traffic, the release said. IBM works with more than 150 airports globally.