Govt hunts for Solid Waste Management CEO, officials get hands dirty

They are also looking for someone without much political connection.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Council (File photo| EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While the government is aggressively searching for a person to handle the post of chief executive office (CEO) at the newly-formed Solid Waste Management (SWM) Limited company, the serving officials are doing their best to handle the garbage situation in the city.  

The suitable CEO should have worked in the environmental and engineering streams, should have experience on garbage mitigation, should have worked or have experience at a solid waste management plant, should have technical competence and not mere educational qualifications. 

They are also looking for someone without much political connection. A committee has been set up to find the suitable person, and their search is not limited to Bengaluru, but across the country. Meanwhile, the chief commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be in charge of the post till the right person is appointed. 

“While the government is searching for a CEO, we are working on cleaning the city. Unlike the  BBMP, the company does not have multiple things to handle. We have started to go through each contract and tender document and verify what is on ground. Contracts will be cancelled and action will be taken against the contractor if garbage issues are not handled. The contractor would also be penalised, based on the errors,” a company board member said. 

The company members are also working towards holding a meeting with citizen activists and experts to get their opinion and feedback on improvement. One such feedback is that there are different agencies and officials handling separate types of waste in one single ward- like wet, dry, mixed, construction and debris, and medical. 

