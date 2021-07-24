STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Strumming Guitar Spirit

Samuel Klemke,a renowned German guitarist talks to CE about his musical journey and his connection with India

Published: 24th July 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Vedika Mane
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Born in 1978 into a musical family in Germany, guitarist Samuel Klemke developed an interest in music from an early age. He received his first guitar lessons from his father Tobias Klemke when he was only four years old.

As a musician, Klemke has toured across the globe including India. He has acquired three university degrees in music and had the opportunity to hone his skills under the tutelage of  legends such as Pepe Romero, Manuel Barrueco, and  David Russel.

“My father always encouraged me to play guitar since I was a little kid, so I consider him as my first teacher. He spiked my interest in the instrument in a playful way, unlike his journey, during which he sat in a room for 10 hours practicing guitar. After school, it was clear to me that I wanted to study music professionally. At Franz Liszt University, I learned music for several years with different professors and started off as a freelance musician,”says Klemke, whose first performance was as a six-year-old.

To date, Klemke has performed in more than 1,500 concerts, sometimes, with his sister Laura and father. When he was in class 10, he participated in the Youth Competition held in Germany. Since then, there has been no looking back for Klemke.

Even though the guitar is a popular musical instrument, it comes across as an exotic piece as it is not a part of the orchestra. Klemke mentions that he faced several challenges as a guitarist after commencing his journey. “There are many talented guitarists who have established themselves in the market. It was a sort of challenge because there were too many of us to perform at concerts. It created a zeal in me to give my best and stand out,”says the 42-year-old.

Klemke’s interest isn’t confined to guitar only. “There is always so much to learn from other instruments, mostly because the music is played differently with unique techniques. It inspires me and helps to create new ideas for my guitar compositions,” he says.

Klemke’s new album project in making has music by Eric Satie, a French composer, and pianist. The composition which was originally for the piano is adopted to the guitar by Klemke. His latest project includes an album in collaboration with two classical guitarists performing rock and pop music.

India Connection
Klemke’s connection with India began in 2010 when he visited the country for the Calcutta Guitar Festival. Later, he visited Bengaluru to perform at the Bangalore school of Music (BSM). This year, the ace guitarist conducted an interactive virtual concert organised by BSM.

“My visits to India have always been so welcoming that it is always a pleasure to be a guest. During my last visit to the Bangalore School of Music, we conducted a workshop for the children which was very engaging. I think BSM is a really good school for classical western music and it is great to see that they do so much for music,” mentions Klemke who recently performed at a concert in Germany with 200 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp