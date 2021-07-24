STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Varsities set odd-semester exam dates

VTU, BU, BCU to promote students of even semesters based on previous exam

Published: 24th July 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While some colleges and universities have cancelled their even semster examinations and are basing their marks on odd semester performance, the exams for the odd semesters ie. 1st, 3rd, and 5th  have been scheduled.  

Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor KR Venugopal told TNIE that 1st and 3rd semester examinations will be held for undergraduate students on August 10 and 11, while the 5th semester examination has been completed before the lockdown. For postgraduate students, he said that the 1st semester examination will begin on August 23 and 3rd semester on August 16. 

Bengaluru City University has decided to hold the odd semester examination for its students for the academic year 2020-21 from August 10 to August 31. Final semester examination for undergraduate students will be held from August 28, and results will be announced before September 20. The remaining examinations of 1st semester postgraduate courses will be held from August 10. Final semester PG examination will be held in the second week of August.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa told TNIE that the 1st semester pending examinations will commence on July 26. Similarly, the terminal examination for final semester students will be held from July 26 and results will be announced on August 20. He added that the odd semester examinations (Sem 3,5,7) were completed in July.

VTU, BU and BCU have decided to promote students of even semesters to the next based on the internal marks and the marks of the previous semester. Meanwhile, some universities have already completed examinations for both odd and even semesters and are transitioning to the next academic year.

An official of Christ University told TNIE that examinations for even semesters were completed in June for all except final-year students. Final year students completed their examinations online in May. Meanwhile, all odd-semester examinations were completed online in December. After a two-week break, the classes for all years, except first year began on July 19. First-year classes will begin after ICSE results. 

Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University, Abhay G Chebbi, said that final semester examinations are in progress through the online mode. “The university too has followed the UGC guidelines on evaluation and promoted students of even and odd semesters based on internal assessment and the previous semesters’ examinations. The first-year students were subjected to a during-semester assessment. The institute has started the transition to the next academic year,” he added.

UVCE examinations to start from July 28
The examinations for BTech 1st and 3rd semesters, and BArch 1st semester of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) will start from Wednesday. The university hostel will open on Monday for students writing the exams, a press release said. Meanwhile,  The Bengaluru City University will organise a ‘Welcome back to Campus’ programme for students on Monday. 

Month-long virtual job fair kicks off
Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana on Friday launched a month-long virtual job fair. More than 20 companies, including Aditya Birla Fashion, Hinduja Global, Wistron and Flipkart, are said to be participating in the fair, being organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Board. Aspirants can register on www.skillconnect.kaushalkar.com 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp