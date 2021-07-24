Varsities set odd-semester exam dates

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While some colleges and universities have cancelled their even semster examinations and are basing their marks on odd semester performance, the exams for the odd semesters ie. 1st, 3rd, and 5th have been scheduled.

Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor KR Venugopal told TNIE that 1st and 3rd semester examinations will be held for undergraduate students on August 10 and 11, while the 5th semester examination has been completed before the lockdown. For postgraduate students, he said that the 1st semester examination will begin on August 23 and 3rd semester on August 16.

Bengaluru City University has decided to hold the odd semester examination for its students for the academic year 2020-21 from August 10 to August 31. Final semester examination for undergraduate students will be held from August 28, and results will be announced before September 20. The remaining examinations of 1st semester postgraduate courses will be held from August 10. Final semester PG examination will be held in the second week of August.

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa told TNIE that the 1st semester pending examinations will commence on July 26. Similarly, the terminal examination for final semester students will be held from July 26 and results will be announced on August 20. He added that the odd semester examinations (Sem 3,5,7) were completed in July.

VTU, BU and BCU have decided to promote students of even semesters to the next based on the internal marks and the marks of the previous semester. Meanwhile, some universities have already completed examinations for both odd and even semesters and are transitioning to the next academic year.

An official of Christ University told TNIE that examinations for even semesters were completed in June for all except final-year students. Final year students completed their examinations online in May. Meanwhile, all odd-semester examinations were completed online in December. After a two-week break, the classes for all years, except first year began on July 19. First-year classes will begin after ICSE results.

Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University, Abhay G Chebbi, said that final semester examinations are in progress through the online mode. “The university too has followed the UGC guidelines on evaluation and promoted students of even and odd semesters based on internal assessment and the previous semesters’ examinations. The first-year students were subjected to a during-semester assessment. The institute has started the transition to the next academic year,” he added.

UVCE examinations to start from July 28

The examinations for BTech 1st and 3rd semesters, and BArch 1st semester of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) will start from Wednesday. The university hostel will open on Monday for students writing the exams, a press release said. Meanwhile, The Bengaluru City University will organise a ‘Welcome back to Campus’ programme for students on Monday.

Month-long virtual job fair kicks off

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayana on Friday launched a month-long virtual job fair. More than 20 companies, including Aditya Birla Fashion, Hinduja Global, Wistron and Flipkart, are said to be participating in the fair, being organised by the Karnataka Skill Development Board. Aspirants can register on www.skillconnect.kaushalkar.com