Nandi Hills parched, water to be pumped up

Nandi Hills, believed to be the origin of five rivers, is facing a water crisis, worrying not just locals, but also the government and experts.

Published: 25th July 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nandi Hills, believed to be the origin of five rivers, is facing a water crisis, worrying not just locals, but also the government and experts. So much so that now the government is planning to draw treated water from Bengaluru to replenish the lake at the foothills and pump it to the hilltop. 

“Around Rs 1-1.5 crore will be invested to get water to the hill top. It is strange that the hilltop and the foothills are facing water shortage, despite there being a kalyani at the former and a lake down below. Drinking water is needed and so it has been decided to draw treated water from Bengaluru,” Tourism and Environment Minister C P Yogeeshwara told The New Sunday Express.

Experts and locals blamed the government for this state of affairs and for still not realising the importance of the eco-sensitive region. Expert A N Yellappa Reddy noted that Nandi Hills is the origin of five rivers -- Arkavathy, Kumudavathi, Papigini, Palar and Pennar. “Since the region has been devastated because of mining, blasting, stone crushing, deforestation, rapid urbanisation and commercial activities, the hilltop is now water-starved. After polluting the water bodies, treating it and then pumping it to the hilltop is amusing,” Reddy rued.

He said that the government should create wetlands around the lake at the foothills and clear all encroachments around the origin points and the flow channels, which will resolve the issue.

