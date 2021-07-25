Property of aero sports firm seized over rent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State Government officials have seized property belonging to Agni Aerosports Private Limited for not paying rent towards use of hangars at Jakkur Aerodrome in Bengaluru.

The company had not paid rent for two hangars since 2008, and the government had issued notices demanding Rs 1.50 crore towards the same, said a statement issued from Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister Narayan Gowda’s office.

The statement also accused the firm of violating DGCA norms by operating flights without proper permission and using the hangars to park aircraft owned by other individuals. Gowda had held several rounds of meetings with officials to review the functioning of the Government Flying Training School at Jakkur and had directed them to take action against firms that had failed to clear dues. Notices have been issued to firms using hangars at the aerodrome, asking them to clear dues within 15 days, it added.