Karnataka tourism introduces buses to ferry visitors to Nandi Hills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With over 5,000 people visiting Nandi Hills every day, the Karnataka tourism department has decided to roll out a range of initiatives to facilitate tourism, like introducing two private buses to ferry visitors.

The tempo traveller buses provided by the department will be parked at the parking lot, which will soon come up at the foothills. The buses will ferry them till Mayura Hotel circle and will charge Rs 25 per person.

Around 35 acres of land at the foothills has been transferred, while another seven acres have been earmarked for parking by Bengaluru rural and Chikkaballapur districts administration.

According to officials, the tourism department is planning to create an application, through which 50% of the parking slots can be booked online. The other half will be reserved for on-the-spot booking. Passes will be given for 300 cars and 500 bikes per day. People with reserved slots will be given importance and those without reservations, will have to park at the check post near the foothills.