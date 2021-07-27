STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Access Control System to make comeback at KSR railway station

KSR Bengaluru railway station’s move to ensure security within the station by keeping track of every vehicle entering and departing its premises, is set to make a comeback.

Access control for all vehicles at KSR station to restart in a week | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: KSR Bengaluru railway station’s move to ensure security within the station by keeping track of every vehicle entering and departing its premises, is set to make a comeback. The Access Control System will be launched within a week at the front and back gates of the station. This means that whenever a vehicles stops at the boom gates, its details will be recorded. “Similar to the parking token issued, a token will be given indicating the vehicle number and arrival time.

When it leaves, the departure time will be noted. This is an added layer of security introduced to act as a deterrent against any act that could endanger public security,” said a senior railway official. Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC), a special purpose vehicle created to upgrade passenger amenities at railway stations across the country, is responsible for KSR station. Installation of the system was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Now, contractor are again working to re-install the infrastructure so that the system becomes operational. Giving details on Access Control charges, the official said, “A two-wheeler or four-wheeler can enter and leave the station free of charge up to a maximum of seven minutes. From the eighth minute onwards, a charge will be levied for using the station premises.

This works out to Rs 15 for every additional five minutes for twowheelers and Rs 25 for fourwheelers for every additional five minutes.” The IRSDC stands to gain a fixed fee of Rs 15 lakh per month through the Access Control System. This fee is different from the parking fee. “If one enters the parking zone and gets a token there, then only the parking fee applies,” the official said. Asked about the footfall in the railway station presently, another official said that it ranged between 30,000 and 40,000 daily.

