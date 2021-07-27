STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Medical student found murdered near rail line

A 30-year-old postgraduate medical student was found murdered next to a railway track in Baiyappanahalli Railway police station limits, on Monday morning.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Railway Track

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old postgraduate medical student was found murdered next to a railway track in Baiyappanahalli Railway police station limits, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Syed Umaid Ahmed, a resident of Sultanpalya.

He was studying medicine at a private college in Hubballi.Police said that passersby noticed a body lying next to the railway track at Kasturi Nagar-Vijinpura on Monday morning and alerted them. An initial probe revealed that miscreants had stabbed him in the neck and murdered him.

“The identity of the deceased person was established through an ID card that was found on him. His parents were informed about the incident. According to them, Ahmed had come to the city a week ago for Bakrid. On Saturday morning, he had left the house, saying he was going to Hubballi,” the 
police said.

When his father contacted him over the phone on Sunday, Ahmed had reportedly told him he had reached Hubballi. “One hour after the call, Ahmed’s phone was switched off and it was not turned on till the night. His parents were worried as it was switched off even on Monday morning and were shocked to learn about his death, as he had told his father he had reached Hubballi. We have taken up a murder case and are probing from all angles,” the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical student murder
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp