Medical student found murdered near rail line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old postgraduate medical student was found murdered next to a railway track in Baiyappanahalli Railway police station limits, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Syed Umaid Ahmed, a resident of Sultanpalya.

He was studying medicine at a private college in Hubballi.Police said that passersby noticed a body lying next to the railway track at Kasturi Nagar-Vijinpura on Monday morning and alerted them. An initial probe revealed that miscreants had stabbed him in the neck and murdered him.

“The identity of the deceased person was established through an ID card that was found on him. His parents were informed about the incident. According to them, Ahmed had come to the city a week ago for Bakrid. On Saturday morning, he had left the house, saying he was going to Hubballi,” the

police said.

When his father contacted him over the phone on Sunday, Ahmed had reportedly told him he had reached Hubballi. “One hour after the call, Ahmed’s phone was switched off and it was not turned on till the night. His parents were worried as it was switched off even on Monday morning and were shocked to learn about his death, as he had told his father he had reached Hubballi. We have taken up a murder case and are probing from all angles,” the police added.