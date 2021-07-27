Six Karnataka districts see high weekly change in Covid caseload

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban (8,182), Dakshina Kannada (2,158), Hassan (1,802), Mysuru (1,552), Tumakuru (1,327) and Udupi (1,102) have the most active cases, of the 23,057 active cases in Karnataka. In these districts, the week-on-week change in cases is noticeable: 115.3% in Dakshina Kannada, 101.4% in Udupi, 99.8% in Bengaluru Urban, 80.3% in Tumakuru, 75.6% in Mysuru, and 66.3% in Hassan. Among the rural population, 14 villages in Dakshina Kannada have seen high prevalence in the past seven days.

Among the worst-hit urban areas are Somwarpet in Kodagu, Kaup in Udupi, Nelamangala in Bengaluru Rural, Nanjangud in Mysuru, Sullia in Dakshin Kannada, Anekal in Bengaluru Urban and Tiptur in Tumakuru. Kodagu the highest week-on-week percentage change at 140.1%.

Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman of Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said, “A vast majority of active cases are under home isolation and need to complete at least the 10-day period. Hospital cases are going down. Nothing in the daily data is alarming, with some districts even reporting zero cases.”