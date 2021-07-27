STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Why ‘Sa’ is not equal C  

Here’s a list of five things every Indian musician should know about western music. 

Published: 27th July 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most Indian musicians want to explore the relationship between Indian and western music, since the world is getting smaller, and we all want collaborate with artistes from different musical traditions and understand different musical styles.   Here’s a list of five things every Indian musician should know about western music. 

  • Sa does not equal C- This is possibly the biggest misconception around the relationship between Indian and western music.  Sa is not always C. It is not.  Sa is the tonic, or first note of the scale.  So in the Key of D, Sa is D. In the key of E, Sa.  
  • Note reading isn’t rocket science, but it does take practice - For most of us that have learnt music by ear, the idea of reading western notation can seem daunting, and sometimes frankly not worth the effort.  Note reading is simple and straightforward.  It isn’t hard to learn, but to be fluent, you need to practice regularly.  
  • Western music has ornamentation - Sometimes Indian musicians assume that Western music doesn’t have ornamentation, like we have gamakas and other ornaments in Indian music.  The truth is, western music does have ornamentation, whether it’s trills and mordents or slides.  Each style of western music has it’s own style of ornamentation.
  • Notes make chords, make chord progressions make harmony - The idea of chords and harmonies and chord progressions can seem overwhelming to Indian musicians who are used to thinking only melodically.  The thing to remember is a chord is a group of notes.  A sequence of chords makes a chord progression, which is harmony.  There is a lot to learn, but it’s not impossible. 
  • There is no single type of western music - Although many people think of it as “western music” that’s a generic term that could apply to many, many styles of music, just like “Indian music” could mean anything from bhajans, bhangra or Bollywood.  Figure out the stylistic elements, including ornamentation relevant to the particular style of music you want to play. 

(The authors run SaPa - the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp