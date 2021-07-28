20 trafficked kids rescued by Bengaluru RPF

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Division of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rescued 17 boys and three girls in the last seven days through its ‘Nanhe Farishtey’ team, constituted for the welfare of children. The children were being brought to the city for forced labour from Bihar, Assam, West Bengal and Rajasthan. An official release said Sub -Inspector P Anusha led the operation. The traffickers have also been arrested, the release added.

WOMEN SQUAD RECOVERS ILLICIT LIQUOR FROM TRAIN

The women squad of the RPF on Monday seized four bags of illicit liquor being transported on the KSR Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar Prashanti Express. The value of the seized bottles was over Rs 1.1 lakh. According to a release, the items and a man, who claimed it to be his luggage, were handed over to Excise department officials for legal action.

