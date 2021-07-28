Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors

Chetana Belagere By

BENGALURU: Although the mortality rate for patients suffering from heart attacks has increased in comparison to pre-Covid days, medical experts claim more people have died of heart attacks due to Covid.

“There is a higher incidence of heart attacks in patients who were Covid-positive, but do not have any traditional risk factors like diabetes hypertension or high cholesterol. Even patients between the age of 20 to 25 years, who suffered massive heart attacks, have succumbed to it,” said Dr N Sridhara, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospitals.

Interestingly, heart attack cases increased seen mostly in May and June, said Dr Pradeep Kumar Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital. “There was a surge in acute heart attack cases due to increased clot formation during May and June. Even younger patients suffered heart attacks,” he said.

A study conducted by doctors from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in June found that 26 patients who recovered from Covid, suffered a heart attack even after seven to eight weeks of recovery. Dr C N Manjunath told TNIE that the patients did survive with treatment.

However, Dr Abhijit Vilas Kulkarni, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals said though there is definitely an increased number of cardiac cases in post-Covid patients, it may not have any links to Covid. “There are a lot of other factors at play. Increased stress due to the pandemic, lack of medical care and late identification of symptoms are also responsible. Many are stressed during the pandemic. They have lost jobs and family members, there is an uncertainty about everything. Stress is a very important trigger for cardiac problems,” he added. Dr Sridhara said that in Covid patients, there is an increased risk of blood clotting in arteries, which can lead to cardiac issues.

Solutions and precautions

Regular physical activity

Healthy diet

Quitting smoking, alcohol

Yoga/meditation to reduce stress

Do not ignore breathlessness, pain in the chest region, arm region, burning sensation in the chest, stomach

POST COVID

Even patients with mild symptoms can suffer from heart attack

If moderate to severe disease then check for D Dimer and take anticoagulants, if indicated

Stay hydrated and seek medical help if you develop chest pain, breathing issues, giddiness, burning sensation in the chest/stomach region.