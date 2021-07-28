STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors

Although the mortality rate for patients suffering from heart attacks has increased in comparison to pre-Covid days, medical experts claim more people have died of heart attacks due to Covid. 

Published: 28th July 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

heart attack

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the mortality rate for patients suffering from heart attacks has increased in comparison to pre-Covid days, medical experts claim more people have died of heart attacks due to Covid. 

“There is a higher incidence of heart attacks in patients who were Covid-positive, but do not have any traditional risk factors like diabetes hypertension or high cholesterol. Even patients between the age of 20 to 25 years, who suffered massive heart attacks, have succumbed to it,” said Dr N Sridhara, Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospitals.

Interestingly, heart attack cases increased seen mostly in May and June, said Dr Pradeep Kumar Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster CMI Hospital. “There was a surge in acute heart attack cases due to increased clot formation during May and June. Even younger patients suffered heart attacks,” he said. 

A study conducted by doctors from Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in June found that 26 patients who recovered from Covid, suffered a heart attack even after seven to eight weeks of recovery. Dr C N Manjunath told TNIE that the patients did survive with treatment.

However, Dr Abhijit Vilas Kulkarni, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals said though there is definitely an increased number of cardiac cases in post-Covid patients, it may not have any links to Covid. “There are a lot of other factors at play. Increased stress due to the pandemic, lack of medical care and late identification of symptoms are also responsible. Many are stressed during the pandemic. They have lost jobs and family members, there is an uncertainty about everything. Stress is a very important trigger for cardiac problems,” he added. Dr Sridhara said that in Covid patients, there is an increased risk of blood clotting in arteries, which can lead to cardiac issues.  

Solutions and precautions 

  • Regular physical activity 
  •  Healthy diet 
  •  Quitting smoking, alcohol 
  •  Yoga/meditation to reduce stress 
  • Do not ignore breathlessness, pain in the chest region, arm region, burning sensation in the chest, stomach

POST COVID
Even patients with mild symptoms can suffer from heart attack
If moderate to severe disease then check for D Dimer and take anticoagulants, if indicated
Stay hydrated and seek medical help if you develop chest pain, breathing issues, giddiness, burning sensation in the chest/stomach region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heart attack COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp